South Africa: Pics | Firefighters Still Battling Table Mountain Blaze, Road Closures Effected

The City of Cape Town Fire and Rescue Service is still battling a blaze on the slopes of Table Mountain, which began below Tafelberg Road on Sunday.

Spokesperson Jermaine Carelse said on Monday a total of 30 firefighting appliances and over 230 firefighters are still on the scene.

"The Table Mountain National Park and Working on Fire are also assisting," Carelse said.

"Several structures have been affected and motor vehicles destroyed in the fire. Six firefighters were injured and taken to hospital [and] one firefighting appliance was lost in the blaze."

Cape Town Traffic Services spokesperson Richard Coleman said the following closures would be effected:

- Kloofnek Road at Bellevue Road towards Camps Bay;

- Geneva Drive and Camps Bay Drive direction Cape Town;

- Camps Bay Drive at Dal Road;

- Kloofnek Road and Lower Kloof;

- Kloofnek Road and Nettleton Road; and

- Victoria Road and Lower Kloofnek Road.

A fire ravages the slopes of Table Mountain and Signal Hill in gale force winds. (Brenton Geach, Gallo Images)

Carelse said the incident has been divided into five areas to make it more manageable.

Residents were urged to close all windows and doors to prevent draft and reduce heat.

Members of the public were also advised to try to reduce their exposure to the smoke.

Wildfire smoke irritates your eyes, nose, throat and lungs. Children, pregnant women, people with asthma and heart disease should be especially careful, the City said on Sunday.

Crews are working tirelessly at the #TafelbergRoadFire. Please avoid the area to allow safe passage for emergency personnel! Follow @vwsfires for DONATIONS #DontBeAFireTourist #FireIsEveryonesFight pic.twitter.com/a6Qbys0fQa-- Sullivan Photography (@Sullphotography) March 15, 2020

Current look at the #TafelbergRoadFire https://t.co/Vmgv0yVYDm-- SANParks TMNP (@TableMountainNP) March 15, 2020

#TafelbergRoadFireAs evening sets in, we wish our firefighters all the best and thank you for your hard work and dedication shown. @NCCWildfires @wo_fire @vwsfires Good luck ????#Fire #FireSeason #Wildfire #LionsHead https://t.co/vqJPEwauU1-- SANParks TMNP (@TableMountainNP) March 15, 2020

Table Mountain last night... #tablemountain #CapeTownFire pic.twitter.com/tohecPp4PV-- Lex Loizides (@lexloiz) March 16, 2020

Source: <b>News24</b>