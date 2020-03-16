South Africa: Wits and UCT Suspend All Contact Classes

analysis

A student at the University of the Witwatersrand and a staff member of the University of Cape Town tested positive for Covid-19 over the weekend, moving most institutions to announce far-reaching short-term measures.

President Cyril Ramaphosa announced yesterday (Sunday 15 March) that Higher Education Minister Blade Nzimande will consult with vice-chancellors of universities and colleges across the country and will soon be announcing measures to be taken by institutions of higher learning.

The University of Cape Town, however, yesterday announced its early closure for the March holidays after a staff member tested positive for the coronavirus. Students were told to vacate residences.

And after a Wits student, who is studying at the medical school, tested positive for Covid-19 over the weekend, Wits University announced that all contact teaching and university activity that requires "face to face meetings" will be suspended. The 350 students who were in contact with the infected student will be quarantined.

Wits further announced that all students are expected to confine themselves to their dorm rooms or stay at home and practise social distancing. The university said special arrangements will be made for students using communal dining halls. It added that employees are required to come to...