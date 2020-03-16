Kenya: Kiengo Wins Johnnie Walker Special Tournament

15 March 2020
The Nation (Nairobi)
By Larry Ngala

Home golfer Caroline Kiengo overcame a strong challenge from a big field of 211 golfers, to claim the overall title in the Johnnie Walker special golf event held at the par 72 Karen Country Club course on Saturday.

The handicap 23 Kiengo posted an impressive score of 43 stableford points despite making eight single bogeys and two triple bogeys in her round which however included seven pars.

She beat Edward Mugo by two points as Jeremy Ngunze on 40 claimed the third prize. The overall winner earned an 18 years Johnnie Walker bottle of whisky in addition to her take away prize, with Edward Mugo taking a bottle of Johnnie Walker Gold while Jeremy Ngunze was awarded a bottle of Johnnie Walker Green.

Meanwhile other prize winners included Tom Simba who beat Ken Kubasu on count back with 39 points, to finish fourth, with Kubasu settling for fifth place and a bottle of Johnnie Walker Black label.

Besides Karen members the event also attracted a number of guests of sponsors Kenya Breweries Limited where leading the guests with a fine score of 39 points was Limuru's Kingori Macharia who won by three points from Carl Wambisi of Vet Lab on 36 points. Taking the nines were Karin Middleton and Vincent Rague as Douglas Duncanson took the staff prize with a score of 31 points.

The Karen Country Club course had been well prepared to host the European Tour sanctioned Magical Kenya Open presented by Absa though the event had to be postponed because of the spreading Coronavirus COVID -19 which has now claimed majority of sports events in the world.

So far three European Tour events have been postponed in the 2020 series where besides the Magical Kenya Open, others are the Volvo China Open and the Maybank Malaysia Open.

Read the original article on Nation.

