Kenya: Ulinzi Stars Sail Into Betway Cup Quarters

15 March 2020
The Nation (Nairobi)
By Francis Mureithi

Kenyan Premier League side Ulinzi Stars sailed into the quarter finals of Betway Cup after beating Migori Youth 1-0 at Afraha Stadium in Nakuru on Sunday.

The match was played in an empty stadium due to coronavirus fears. Following their hard earned victory, the soldiers will now meet Wazito at Kenyatta Stadium in Machakos on the weekend of April 11-12.

Wazito sailed into the quarters without kicking the ball after their opponents Kenya Commercial Bank ( KCB) failed to honour their fixtures owing to coronavirus scare.

After a barren first half, the Benjamin Nyangweso coached side hit the target in the 48th minute when striker Benard Ongoma capitalised on a goalmouth confusion to shook the net with a powerful shot past goalkeeper Gideon Ogweno.

Migori Youth coach Robert Ojienda lauded his charges for containing the soldiers before a defensive lapse put them on the firing line.

"We were ready mentally and physically for the soldiers. This is the first time we are playing Ulinzi and I must say the boys comprising of former school boys displayed a good game," said coach Ojienda.

Some of the former school boys in the side sponsored by a Nakuru based lawyer Gordon Ogolla who gave Ulinzi a good run for their money include Mark Ochieng' and Evance Edward who came in for Wyclif Omonge and Elisha Odhiambo.

Ulinzi Stars made one substitution when Nyangweso recalled Ibrahim Shambi and introduced John Njuguna. Coach Nyangweso was satisfied with the slim result.

" We were stretched but we expected that as teams in such tournament come prepared for the big boys like Ulinzi Stats," said Nyangweso.

Read the original article on Nation.

