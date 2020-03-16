Kenya: African Volleyball Club Championship Postponed

The African Volleyball Confederation (CAVB) has postponed the African Club Championship that was set for next month at the Al Ahly Sporting Club in Cairo, Egypt.

The new development is due to the ongoing global coronavirus outbreak with Egypt recording one death on March 8.

The women's event, which would have seen Kenya Volleyball Federation champions Kenya Prisons, KCB ladies Volleyball team and Africa club bronze medallists Kenya Pipeline take part, was set for April 3 to 10.

The male's event that would have featured regulars General Service Unit and event debutants Kenya Ports Authority was set for April 12 to 23 at the same venue.

"Due to the ongoing global corona virus outbreak, CAVB, Egypt Volleyball Federation and Al Ahly Sporting Club, the organizer of both the Women's and Men's 2020 African Volleyball Club Championship, have jointly agreed to postpone both events which were scheduled to be played in Cairo, Egypt," read the statement from CAVB.

"The agreement to postpone the championships have thus been arrived at in the best interest of all the parties considering that the health of the athletes, officials and fans is to be given top priority by all sporting authorities. We acknowledge that this postponement may necessitate changes which some teams may have had in place. But as a volleyball family let us appreciate that the wellbeing and good heath of each member and particularly that of the athletes, is of paramount importance."

There were fears that the club championship would proceed after the African body with its headquarters in Egypt allowed the second round of the men's and women's Olympic qualifiers to go on despite the Coronavirus outbreak .

The move saw the Kenya teams( men and women) forfeit the events that were held in Nigeria and Gambia as the government had given a directive against non-essential travel to countries considered as high-risk.