Kenya: Coronavirus - Mombasa Closes All Public Beaches, Recreation Areas

15 March 2020
The Nation (Nairobi)
By Winnie Atieno

Mombasa County has ordered the indefinite closure of public beaches and recreation areas including Mama Ngina Waterfront Park to prevent cases of the deadly coronavirus.

The order by County Commissioner Gilbert Kitiyo came after President Uhuru Kenyatta confirmed two more cases of the Covid-19 disease in Kenya.

Mombasa is volatile due to points of entry including the port and Moi International Airport.

Mr Kitiyo said, "It's notified for public information that all public beaches, recreation areas including mama Ngina Drive, public feeding areas (that offer free meals) are closed untill further notice."

The Sh460 million Mama Ngina park was regenerated into a world class tourist attraction centre and officially opened by President Kenyatta in 2019.

NIGHTCLUBS

On Saturday, Mombasa ordered all nightclubs closed for the next 30 days as a measure to prevent spread of the virus.

Governor Hassan Joho and Commissioner Kitiyo issued the directive after Kenya confirmed its first case of the virus.

In a press briefing at his office, Governor Joho said the order was with immediate effect.

He and Mr Kitiyo said bars and restaurants will operate up to 11pm.

The county's health and security committee further suspended all public gatherings, inter-school functions and meetings including those for religious purposes.

Religious institutions were ordered to provide worshippers with hand sanitisers, soap and water.

