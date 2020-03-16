Kenya: UON Suspends Classes Over Coronavirus After Kenyatta Order

The University of Nairobi has suspended classes over the coronavirus following an order by President Uhuru Kenyatta for all learning institutions to be closed.

Vice-Chancellor Stephen Kiama said on Sunday that all learning activities had been suspended with immediate effect.

"Students are therefore advised to stay in their halls of residence until further instructions are issued," he said.

"The University Senate will meet Monday at 7am to consider the matter and give further instructions," he also said and urged calm and cooperation by all.

African Nazarene University took the step after Kenya confirmed the first case, with Vice-Chancellor Stanley Bhebhe saying the institution will remain closed until further notice.

UHURU'S ORDERS

President Kenyatta ordered all learning institutions closed after confirming two more cases of the Covid-19 disease in the county, bring the total to three.

He suspended learning in all institutions, saying primary and secondary day schools will be closed from Monday and boarding schools from Wednesday.

Universities and tertiary institutions will be closed by Friday, the President said.

He also asked government offices and businesses to allow employees to work from home.

KUPPET'S REACTION

Speaking after the President's address to the nation, Mr Akelo Misori, Secretary-General of the Kenya Union of Post Primary Education Teachers (Kuppet), termed the step positive and said the union had demanded it "to end the deep anxiety that had gripped schools".

"The government should ensure safety of students in boarding schools during this delicate moment. It also needs to take concrete steps to deal with this pandemic," he said.

Meanwhile, news agency Reuters reported on Sunday that its tally had found a total of 156,465 infections and 5,838 deaths across the word since the outbreak started in Wuhan, China, in December 2019.