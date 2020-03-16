Kenya: MP Ngunjiri - State Orchestrated Coronavirus Case to Stop Nakuru BBI Rally

A Kenyan lawmaker has sensationally claimed that the government of President Uhuru Kenyatta has stage-managed the country's first case of the coronavirus for political reasons.

Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe announced on Friday that a 27-year old Kenyan female student from Ongata Rongai had tested positive for the highly infectious ailment after travelling from US via London.

However, Bahati MP Kimani Ngunjiri said he doubted this turn of events as explained by the government through the Health CS and wanted the media to investigate the matter.

"You (media) know how to conduct such investigations. Please tell us the truth because there is a lot of doubt," said the Jubilee Party lawmaker.

"Maybe they orchestrated the Coronavirus (case) to stop the Nakuru BBI rally, to stop the demonstrations against the government or to disrupt the religious activities because they don't attend services, you never know."

Ngunjiri, who is now an ally of Deputy President William Ruto, has recently turned into a harsh critic of President Uhuru Kenyatta's leadership.

The government announced a raft of measures to contain the contagious new coronavirus (Covid-19), including banning political events, public meetings and social gatherings.

The first coronavirus patient in the country, according to the government, has been quarantined at the Kenyatta National Hospital.