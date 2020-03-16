Angola: Basketball - Interclube Defeat 1º De Agosto

Luanda — Interclube beat last Saturday, in Luanda, the 1º de Agosto squad by 108-103, in a third-round match of the fourth leg of the senior males National Basketball Championship, played at 28 de Fevereiro Pavilion, in Luanda.

Basketball: Interclube beat 1º de Agosto

In the first period, the two teams had a 27-27 draw. In the second period, 1º de Agosto won with 14 points difference. Interclube's team entered the second half better synchronised, complicating 1° de Agosto offensive system, and won the third period by 77-72. In the last period (4th quarter), the hosts (Interclube) entered more confident and made the situation of 1º de Agosto much more complicated, winning by five points (108-103). Emmanuel Quezada of 1º de Agosto was the best scorer of the match with 30 points, followed by Gerson Domingos (Interclube) with 25 pts. In the other matches of the third round, Petro de Luanda defeated Universidade Lusíada, by 112-54, Marinha de Guerra defeated ASA, by 75-68, and the Clube de Formação Desportiva Kwanza won Vila Clotilde, by 88-80.