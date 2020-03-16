Angola: Girabola 2019/20 - 1° De Agosto Lead Championship Temporarily

15 March 2020
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — With two goals from Zito Luvumbo and a goal from Ary papel, 1º de Agosto went up to the first position, conditionally, of the first division National Football Championship (Girabola 2019/20) thanks to the victory over FC Bravos do Maquis, by 3-1.

In a match for the 24th round, played at the 11 de Novembro Stadium, in Luanda, Zito Luvumbo scored at 11" and 65" minutes, Ary at 84", while Mussumari did it at 15" for FC Bravos do Maquis' team. With this triumph, 1° de Agosto are the leaders of the championship with 51 points, but they can lose their position to Petro de Luanda, currently second with 50 points. Petro de Luanda play Sunday with Interclube (currently 9th with 27 points and national champion in 2007 and 2010). Since the end of the first round, 1º de Agosto and Petro have switched the championship leadership spot and now this is the third time this has happened. On that same day, Recreativo do Libolo drew 1-1 with Cuando Cubango, in a match played at the Calulo stadium. The Sporting de Cabinda vs Santa Rita de Cássia challenge, at Tafe stadium, was postponed at the request of Cabinda's formation. Sunday games: Petro de Luanda vs Interclube Académica do Lobito vs Recreativo da Caála

Wiliete de Benguela vs Ferrovia do Huambo

Progresso Sambizanga vs Sagrada Esperança

Desportivo da Huíla rests by virtue of schedule.

