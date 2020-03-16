South Africa: Time for the SARB to Throw Petrol On the Fire

16 March 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Ed Stoddard and Tim Cohen

The coronavirus pandemic has well and truly infected the global economy and South Africa is hardly immune. If ever there was a time for the South African Reserve Bank to make a significant cut to its key lending rate, it is now. With inflation a diminishing threat and no real fiscal tools available, someone needs to step up to the plate.

The South African Reserve Bank's (SARB) Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meets this week and will render its judgment on interest rates on Thursday, 19 March. This is an event that is always keenly watched by markets and economists, even in times that are normal by South Africa's often abnormal standards.

The background to this MPC is anything but normal. Covid-19 is wreaking havoc on the global economy and no one can forecast the long-term consequences. From the dramatic shutdown of Chinese factories to the virtual closure of Italy - a G7 economy - to US President Donald Trump's suspension of travel between Europe and America, events are fast spinning out of control.

South Africa's relatively open and small, yet in many ways sophisticated economy, is extremely vulnerable. Total confirmed cases on the African continent are in double digits, but...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Daily Maverick

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
South Africa Implements Travel Ban As Coronavirus Cases Rise
Passenger Dies on Flight to Nairobi From Qatar
Why Diamond Platnumz Called Off His Wedding
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Tanzanian Men Could Soon Be Forced to Pay Their Wives a 'Salary'
Trade is Key to Wealth Creation in Africa - Afreximbank's Oramah

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.