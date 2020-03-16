South Africa: Time for the SARB to Throw Petrol On the Fire

analysis

The coronavirus pandemic has well and truly infected the global economy and South Africa is hardly immune. If ever there was a time for the South African Reserve Bank to make a significant cut to its key lending rate, it is now. With inflation a diminishing threat and no real fiscal tools available, someone needs to step up to the plate.

The South African Reserve Bank's (SARB) Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meets this week and will render its judgment on interest rates on Thursday, 19 March. This is an event that is always keenly watched by markets and economists, even in times that are normal by South Africa's often abnormal standards.

The background to this MPC is anything but normal. Covid-19 is wreaking havoc on the global economy and no one can forecast the long-term consequences. From the dramatic shutdown of Chinese factories to the virtual closure of Italy - a G7 economy - to US President Donald Trump's suspension of travel between Europe and America, events are fast spinning out of control.

South Africa's relatively open and small, yet in many ways sophisticated economy, is extremely vulnerable. Total confirmed cases on the African continent are in double digits, but...