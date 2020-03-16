South Africa: A Usually Resilient World of Sport Not Immune to Coronavirus

analysis

For a short while to most South Africans, coronavirus seemed like a problem happening somewhere far, far away. It was not a South African issue. That view and the false sense of security have changed dramatically in the past week.

In the sporting arena, the situation has rapidly moved from one where foreign leagues and tournaments were being postponed and cancelled, to a massive local problem.

In the past 72 hours, South African sport has felt the direct brunt of the seriousness of the pandemic. Sport is usually resilient against the forces of geopolitics and almost always carries on regardless of global tensions.

But coronavirus (Covid-19) has no such boundaries and just about every major global sporting league or event has been stopped in its tracks. Future events such as the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo appear increasingly unlikely to go ahead as well. Only World Wars have stopped the Olympics from taking place.

Cape Epic 'should have called it off' earlier

On Friday, the Cape Epic, one of the world's leading mountain bike stage races, was forced to concede defeat and cancel the event about 40 hours before it was due to start.

The late announcement created chaos for...