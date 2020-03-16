South Africa: Rape Suspects Arrested

press release

Turning the tide on crimes against women and children is a collective effort and every endeavour must be made to ensure that perpetrators are arrested and brought before court.

Three suspects aged, 23 to 31 years old were apprehended by the community for the alleged rape of a 28 year old Port Elizabeth woman. It is alleged that on Friday morning, 13 March 2020 at about 01:00, the complainant got into a taxi cab with two other men in Pearson Road in central. She then accompanied them to a local bar where they drank. The men invited her to go with them to another bar in the northern areas. The woman was taken to a house in Koen Street in Cleary Estate in Gelvandale where she was allegedly gang raped by three men.

At about 08:00, the woman managed to run away and alert workers at a nearby bus depot. A passing police vehicle was flagged down and the incident reported to them. While still busy with the complainant, the community brought a 31 year old suspect, allegedly involved in the rape and handed him to police.

At about 21:30 the same day, police responded to a complaint of two men being assaulted by the community in Brandon Street in Bloemendal. On arrival, the men aged 23 and 31 years old were severely assaulted. Investigations revealed that these two men are the outstanding suspects in the rape of the woman.

They were arrested and taken to hospital for medical attention.

All 3 suspects are detained on charges of rape and assault and are expected to appear in court soon.

While the Provincial Commissioner, Lt Gen Liziwe Ntshinga has applauded the arrest of the suspects, she also cautioned the community on taking the law into their own hands. "The scourge of violence against women and children will not be tolerated and it is the responsibility of civil society and the police to root out these crimes. In order to decrease violence against women and children, community involvement is central. When perpetrators are known, the information must be handed to police who will effect an arrest. The SAPS is committed to ensuring the safety, well-being and protection of women and children through an integrated, multidisciplinary approach," added Lt Gen Ntshinga.