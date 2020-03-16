Nigeria: Firms Partner to Facilitate Travelling

Maple Travels Limited has engaged in a strategic partnership with WCE Partners, one of the leading multinational immigration specialist firms.

This was made public at the official opening of the new ultra-modern head office of Maple Travels situated in Lekki Phase-1, Lagos.

The company said it had been operating in Lagos for nearly a decade and has now decided to move into a befitting edifice situated at the high brow area of Lagos.

In his opening remarks, the Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Adefolarin Adesemowo, said the recent travel ban announced by the US on non-immigrant visas for the citizens of Nigeria and various stringent conditions put by other embassies made it difficult for genuine Nigerians to secure the visa.

He added that the US renewal drop box service has already been cancelled by the United State embassy. Hence, in a quest to assist their clients in this predicament, the company has signed up with a reputable brand like WCE Partner for the Citizenship by Investment program.

At the same time, the WCEP Director for Africa and Middle East, N. K Kelvin has also confirmed that they have been getting a huge number of requests from Lagos. After a deep and thorough study of demand in Lagos, we are delighted to announce the expansion of our bespoke services in partnership with this renowned and competent brand.

"The launching of our new office confirms that the two companies have the common goal and vision in fostering strong customer relationships to be built upon exceptional and excellent professional services to clients interested in Citizenship by Investment. Nigerians are now able to obtain a second passport by investing in other countries without necessarily relocating to that country.

"In other words, a Nigerian need not requires to be the resident of that country. With the new citizenship, you have the opportunity to access over 120 (one hundred twenty) countries without needing entry visas. Citizenship by Investment has opened up a new dimension of possibility, with all the benefits of visa-free travel, financial security and personal freedom," Adesemowo said.