Nigeria: Air Peace Deploys Measures to Protect Passengers, Staff Against Coronavirus

16 March 2020
This Day (Lagos)
By Chinedu Eze

Air Peace has announced measures to protect its numerous passengers and staff against the spread of the Coronavirus.

The airline's Safety Manager, Captain Godfrey Ogbogu, made this known in a statement at the weekend.

Ogbogu, stated that all passengers of Air Peace would be subjected to thorough hand sanitisation at the boarding gate, adding that the airline has introduced temperature checking for all passengers before boarding.

He revealed that any passenger whose temperature reads above 38 degrees, would not be allowed to board while a refund would be issued.

According to him: "We wish to state categorically that any passenger who fails to cooperate will be declined boarding on any of our flights."

Assuring the passengers that these exercises would be seamlessly carried out, Ogbogu hinted that the passengers would not be inconvenienced in any way.

The Captain enjoined all passengers to cooperate with the airline to this end, as the World Health Organisation recently declared COVID-19 a pandemic. He disclosed that the airline's aircraft was also being extensively sanitised before flying each day.

Ogbogu, said Air Peace would continue to co-operate with the federal government in fighting the disease.

"We use this opportunity to thank all our customers for making us their airline of choice; the safety of our passengers and workforce is our priority, and this we shall pursue vigorously," he asserted.

