South Africa: Suspect Found With Breaking Implements, Arrested

press release

A 49-year-old suspect will appear at the Durban Magistrates Court on Monday, 16 March 2020 facing charges for being in possession of car breaking implements. On Friday, 13 March 2020 at 18:00, police officers from Durban Central SAPS were conducting crime prevention operations when they arrested a suspect along Snell Parade.

It is alleged that the suspect who was wearing a reflective jacket was attempting to break into a car when he was spotted by the car guard who immediately alerted the police. Police officers responded immediately and apprehend the suspect who was found in possession of car breaking implements.

Police also found a cellphone which was in the suspect's possession. It was discovered that the suspect had conversations with the possible buyers on his cellphone. The cell phone was seized for further investigation. The suspect will be profiled to establish as to whether he is linked to other crimes committed in the area. A case for possession of car breaking implements has been opened. The suspect was detained at the Durban Central police station pending his court appearance.

The KwaZulu-Natal Provincial Commissioner, Lieutenant General Khombinkosi Jula praised the police officers for their swift reaction which led to the arrest of the suspect. "We also wish to commend the car guard for his vigilance and presence of mind in contacting police immediately," he added.