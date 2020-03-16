South Africa: Suspect Found With Breaking Implements, Arrested

15 March 2020
South African Police Service (Pretoria)
press release

A 49-year-old suspect will appear at the Durban Magistrates Court on Monday, 16 March 2020 facing charges for being in possession of car breaking implements. On Friday, 13 March 2020 at 18:00, police officers from Durban Central SAPS were conducting crime prevention operations when they arrested a suspect along Snell Parade.

It is alleged that the suspect who was wearing a reflective jacket was attempting to break into a car when he was spotted by the car guard who immediately alerted the police. Police officers responded immediately and apprehend the suspect who was found in possession of car breaking implements.

Police also found a cellphone which was in the suspect's possession. It was discovered that the suspect had conversations with the possible buyers on his cellphone. The cell phone was seized for further investigation. The suspect will be profiled to establish as to whether he is linked to other crimes committed in the area. A case for possession of car breaking implements has been opened. The suspect was detained at the Durban Central police station pending his court appearance.

The KwaZulu-Natal Provincial Commissioner, Lieutenant General Khombinkosi Jula praised the police officers for their swift reaction which led to the arrest of the suspect. "We also wish to commend the car guard for his vigilance and presence of mind in contacting police immediately," he added.

Read the original article on SAPS.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 South African Police Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: SAPS

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
South Africa Implements Travel Ban As Coronavirus Cases Rise
Passenger Dies on Flight to Nairobi From Qatar
Why Diamond Platnumz Called Off His Wedding
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Tanzanian Men Could Soon Be Forced to Pay Their Wives a 'Salary'
Trade is Key to Wealth Creation in Africa - Afreximbank's Oramah

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.