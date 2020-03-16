South Africa: Suspects Nabbed for Dealing and Possession of Drugs

15 March 2020
South African Police Service (Pretoria)
press release

Police officers from the EThekwini Outer North cluster together with other role players arrested two suspects for possession and dealing in drugs.

On Friday, 13 March 2020 a tactical operation was conducted at an infamous drug dealer's residence in Phoenix. A search warrant was executed on the premises in Rucklen Place, Phoenix and a suspect was arrested for dealing and possession of crack cocaine as well as heroin.

During the operation police seized 1312 heroin capsules; 120 pieces of crack cocaine and R12 400-00 in cash. The drugs that were seized have an estimated street value of over R50 000-00.

In another intelligence driven operation that was conducted on Friday, 13 March 2020 at 20:00. Police officers from Phoenix arrested a suspect for possession and dealing in drugs at Cornubia. During the arrest, 2000 heroin capsules with an estimated street value of R40 000-00 was seized. The suspect is known henchman of another notorious Phoenix drug dealer.

Both men will appear in Verulam Magistrate Court on Monday, 16 March 2020 for possession and dealing in drugs.

KwaZulu-Natal Provincial Commissioner, Lieutenant General Khombinkosi Jula commended both the multi-disciplinary teams that were responsible for the arrest and recovery of drugs. "These consistent targeted joint operations are continuing to break the back of drug dealers. We will not back down and even if they are granted bail at court, we will re-arrest them once they are caught dealing again," he added.

Read the original article on SAPS.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 South African Police Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: SAPS

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
South Africa Implements Travel Ban As Coronavirus Cases Rise
Passenger Dies on Flight to Nairobi From Qatar
Why Diamond Platnumz Called Off His Wedding
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Tanzanian Men Could Soon Be Forced to Pay Their Wives a 'Salary'
Trade is Key to Wealth Creation in Africa - Afreximbank's Oramah

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.