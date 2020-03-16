South Africa: Suspects Nabbed for Dealing and Possession of Drugs

press release

Police officers from the EThekwini Outer North cluster together with other role players arrested two suspects for possession and dealing in drugs.

On Friday, 13 March 2020 a tactical operation was conducted at an infamous drug dealer's residence in Phoenix. A search warrant was executed on the premises in Rucklen Place, Phoenix and a suspect was arrested for dealing and possession of crack cocaine as well as heroin.

During the operation police seized 1312 heroin capsules; 120 pieces of crack cocaine and R12 400-00 in cash. The drugs that were seized have an estimated street value of over R50 000-00.

In another intelligence driven operation that was conducted on Friday, 13 March 2020 at 20:00. Police officers from Phoenix arrested a suspect for possession and dealing in drugs at Cornubia. During the arrest, 2000 heroin capsules with an estimated street value of R40 000-00 was seized. The suspect is known henchman of another notorious Phoenix drug dealer.

Both men will appear in Verulam Magistrate Court on Monday, 16 March 2020 for possession and dealing in drugs.

KwaZulu-Natal Provincial Commissioner, Lieutenant General Khombinkosi Jula commended both the multi-disciplinary teams that were responsible for the arrest and recovery of drugs. "These consistent targeted joint operations are continuing to break the back of drug dealers. We will not back down and even if they are granted bail at court, we will re-arrest them once they are caught dealing again," he added.