South Africa: Mpumalanga Hawks Searching for Sambulo Bruce Tshabalala

The Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (DPCI) is asking for the public's assistance in locating the whereabouts of Sambulo Bruce Tshabalala (26) who failed to appear in court on two occasions for fraud, two counts of corruption and possession of an unlicensed firearm.

Tshabalala, who goes by the name Mshengu, is out on bail of R200 000 and R500 000 respectively for two cases. He failed to appear for his two cases on 06 March 2020 at the Witbank Magistrate Court and last week Friday in the Middelburg Magistrate Court. The combined amount of the bail posted for the two separate cases has since been forfeited to the state.

Tshabalala was first arrested in September last year following an investigation initiated by the Department of Home Affairs about his status in the country. Tshabalala allegedly tried to derail the investigations after he tried to corrupt an official from the department to drop the probe. He paid R50 000 to the official and was nabbed by the Mpumalanga Hawks immediately after paying the inducement. His car at the time was also impounded. He was granted R200 000 bail pending further investigations.

Whilst on bail Tshabalala attempted to corrupt a senior police official in Middelburg in February this year to release his car which had been impounded and also to make his previous case disappear. He paid R120 000 bribe money, R50 000 down payment and later R70 000 which led to his arrest. He was released on R500 000 bail by the Middelburg Magistrate Court for corruption pending his appearance on 13 March 2020. He decided not to turn up and two warrant of arrests have been issued against him.

The Hawks has seen a suicidal note that was sent to his wife claiming that he is going to commit suicide. Despite the note anyone with information which can lead to the arrest of Tshabalala is urged to contact the investigating officers Colonel Daniel Hall on 071 481 3281 or Captain Dietlof Meyer on 071481 2977. All information will be kept confidential.