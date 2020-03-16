South Africa: Police Officer Arrested for Corruption

press release

On 6 March 2020, Detectives from the Provincial Anti-Corruption Unit were approached by a man who informed them that a police officer who issued liquor licences and second hand goods licences had approached him with regards to fines totalling R9 000-00 which was owed by him. The suspect promised the informant that he will ensure that the fines are withdrawn at court if he was paid an amount of R3 000-00.

The informant told detectives that during February 2020 he paid the suspect R1 500-00. The suspect demanded the outstanding R1 500-00 from the informant. The man decided to approach the SAPS Provincial Anti-Corruption Unit and a case of corruption was opened at Isipingo SAPS for further investigation by the Unit.

On Friday, 13 March 2020 at 13:45, detectives from the Anti-Corruption Unit conducted a sting operation and the suspect (48) was arrested at a service station in Isipingo as he received the cash from the informant.

The suspect will appear in Durban Magistrates Court on Monday, 16 March 2020 facing corruption charges.

The KwaZulu-Natal Provincial Commissioner, Lieutenant General Khombinkosi Jula hailed the arrest. "Whilst it is disappointing to hear of police officers involved in criminal activities we remain committed to ensuring that those who display such criminal behaviour are rooted out of the organisation. We want to commend members of the community who have come forward to bring such corrupt activities to our attention and we want to assure them that our Anti-Corruption Unit will be arresting more corrupt individuals soon due to ongoing investigations. During my tenure I will ensure that the Anti-Corruption Unit is strengthened and I want reassure members of the community that any information with regards to police officers involved in criminal activities will be given the appropriate attention," he said.