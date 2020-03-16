Rwanda: Goalkeeper Ndoli to Retire at End of 2021/2022 Season

14 March 2020
The New Times (Kigali)
By Jejje Muhinde

Former Rwanda international Jean Claude Ndoli has announced that he intends to retire from competitive football at the end of the 2021/2022 season.

Ndoli, 33, currently plays for Rwanda Premier League side Musanze, which he joined at the end of last season after a 'hectic' two-year stint with SC Kiyovu.

In an interview with Times Sport on Thursday, the veteran goalkeeper said that he thought 2022 is the ideal time for him to hang up his gloves after two decades in topflight football.

"I initially considered retiring with the 2019-20 season, but that changed after consulting my advisors and doctors. I think 2022 is the ideal time," said Ndoli.

During his 11-year spell - between 2005 and 2016 - at APR, Ndoli won two Cecafa Kagame Cups and nine league titles among other trophies with the army side.

Ndoli, who made his topflight league debut with Police in 2003, has featured for four different clubs in the last five seasons.

After retirement, he plans to go into coaching.

Read the original article on New Times.

Copyright © 2020 The New Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

