Nigeria: Nnamani Hails Report On Broadband

16 March 2020
This Day (Lagos)

The First Vice President of the Association of Telecommunications Companies of Nigeria (ATCON) Mr. Ikechukwu Nnamani, has commended the Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Dr. Isa Pantami, for midwifing the delivery of a new National Broadband Plan (2020-2025).

Nnamani, noted that the Minister had demonstrated a strong commitment to deepening broadband penetration, which he said, remained a potent tool for economic transformation. He said the broadband drives of the minister would no doubt, lift the country's economy.

Nnamani also commended the broadband committee members led by the CEO of MainOne, Ms. Funke Opeke, for giving the task a quick attention and for delivering the report promptly. According to him, the speed at which the committee delivered their mandate showed their commitment to the broadband project.

"With the submission of the report, the country is now on the right step to achieving the 70 per cent broadband target. ATCON as the umbrella body industry players is in full support of this move and would do everything in its capacity to ensure that Nigeria surpasses the target by 2025," he said.

Citing recent GDP report, which indicated that Nigeria surpassed the International Monetary Fund (IMF's) projection of growth, Nnamani said the feat would also be replicated in broadband access, adding that stakeholders would be charting the course for wider access at the ATCON's ICT National Dialogue coming up in March.

He said the dialogue was ATCON's way of contributing to the discourse around the digital economy and how the country could transform her economy with technology. The ATCON Vice President added that the association, though an umbrella of private operators, was deeply committed to the government's various initiatives targeted at revamping the economy as their businesses can only thrive in a vibrant market.

Read the original article on This Day.

Copyright © 2020 This Day. All rights reserved.

