South Africa: SAPS National Commissioner Calls for the Swift Arrest of an Alleged Cop-Killer

15 March 2020
South African Police Service (Pretoria)
The National Commissioner of Police, General Khehla John Sitole has urged the police management of Limpopo Province to swiftly arrest an alleged cop-killer who allegedly hacked a 53 year Warrant Officer to death today in the Thohoyandou area.

The suspect allegedly hacked the policeman as well as a 17 year old rape survivor at about 08:45 this morning in the Sibasa central business district, killing the policeman instantly and seriously injuring the rape survivor.

The Family Violence Child Protection and Sexual Offences detective arrived at his office in Thohoyandou this morning where he was met by the rape survivor who alleged that she was raped by her uncle.

The Warrant Officer acted immediately to assist the complainant and while conveying her to a local police station he came across the suspect in the Sibasa CBD. His attempt to arrest the suspect turned fatal when the suspect produced a panga and hacked the policeman to death. The suspect thereafter fled on foot but not without also hacking and seriously injuring the rape survivor with the same panga. The injured teenager is currently undergoing treatment at a local hospital.

The SAPS management in Limpopo immediately mobilised the 72-hour

Activation Plan which entailed the mobilisation Crime Intelligence, Forensic Experts, the Hawks and SAPS detectives to ensure that no evidence and information which could aid in the arrest of the suspect is lost.

General Sitole has conveyed his condolences to the family of our fallen colleague and has assured the family that everything possible will be done to ensure that the suspect is arrested and the justice prevails.

"The gruesome attack on the Warrant Officer must be condemned in the strongest possible terms", said General Sitole.

"I urge communities to rally behind the police to track down the suspect and arrest him as soon as possible", added General Sitole.

We appeal to anyone who has any information on the whereabouts of the suspect to please contact 086 00 10111 or tip-offs may be communicated via the SAPS MySAPSApp. All information will be treated with strictest confidence.

