South Africa: Collaboration Between the Police and the Community Leads to the Recovery of Firearms in Gauteng

Eleven (11) firearms of varying calibre are due to be taken for ballistic examination as they might be linked to serious and violent crimes in Gauteng. These firearms were seized from suspects who were arrested during the weekend O Kae Molao Operations in various areas of Gauteng that include Ferndale, Sebokeng, Tembisa, Reiger Park, Roodepoort and Pretoria Central.

The suspects from whom the firearms were seized are due to appear in various Magistrates' Courts on charges of possession of unlicensed firearms and ammunition. They may face more charges as investigation continues.

Three suspects alleged to be behind the spate of house robberies in Ferndale and Randburg were arrested on Saturday. Police received information about the whereabouts of these suspects. The information that was immediately operationalised led the police to Ferndale where three suspects were arrested after they were found with two unlicensed firearms, ammunition, suspected stolen properties and breaking implements.

A business robbery suspect was also arrested in Reiger Park after he was found with unlicensed firearm. This arrest comes after the police have been tracing the suspects who committed a business robbery in Boksburg early this month. It is suspected that the weapon was used during the business robbery. The search for more suspects in this case is continuing.

The owner of a tuck shop was arrested in Sebokeng Zone 12 after he was found with unlicensed firearm. Police received information about the firearm that is kept at the shop. As police were searching the tuck shop, a handgun with serial numbers filed off was recovered and the shopkeeper was immediately arrested for possession of unlicensed firearm and ammunition.

Intensified stop and searches as well as roadblocks led to the recovery of firearms in Tembisa, Roodepoort and Pretoria Central. The police stopped a white Audi that looked suspicious in Tembisa. Upon searching the car a pistol with loaded magazine was found and the driver could not produce a license which resulted in him being charged for possession of unlicensed firearm and ammunition. In Roodepoort, police were conducting a roadblock on Saturday night when they stopped a grey Audi. Four suspects jumped out of the car and ran away. The police gave chase and apprehended two of the suspects. An R5 assault rifle was found in the car. Preliminary investigation revealed that the car was reported stolen in Florida last month. In a separate incident, a 27-year-old suspect was arrested in Pretoria Central for possession of a hijacked motor vehicle and possession of unlicensed firearm.

The Acting Provincial Commissioner of the SAPS in Gauteng, Major General André Wiese, would like to thank the members of the public who continue to become the eyes and ears of the police. "Without information from the members of the public, these firearms would still be out there and used to commit serious and violent crimes. We are urging the members of the public to continue to pass information about criminal activities as together we can bring crime to the minimal," said Major General Wiese.

Furthermore, South African Police Service in conjunction with various law enforcement agencies from Tshwane, Johannesburg, West Rand, Ekurhuleni and Sedibeng Districts conducted operations that led to the arrest of more than 1400 suspects. These suspects were arrested for crime that includes murder, attempted murder, robbery, rape, fraud, assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm, possession of drugs, driving while under the influence of alcohol, ATM bombing, kidnapping and intimidation.