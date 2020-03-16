Nigeria: CRC Gets Recognition

16 March 2020
This Day (Lagos)
By Bennett Oghifo

The Policy Development Facility Phase II (PDFII), funded by the United Kingdom government, has recognised Nigeria's Credit Bureau Limited (CRC) for 'Outstanding Facilitation of Access to Finance' in the country.

Policy Development Facility Phase II (PDFII), funded with UK aid from the United Kingdom Government, is a flexible, rapid-response facility set up to support Champions of Change in implementing economic and social policies that lead to poverty reduction in Nigeria.

A statement by CRC said the recognition, which took place at the 'Non-Oil Export Conference & Awards' (NECA), held in Lagos, recently.

This comes after receiving the Best Credit Bureau, Nigeria 2020 in January, by Capital Finance International (CFI.co) a print journal and online resource reporting on business, economics and finance with its Headquarters in London, United Kingdom.

CRC Credit has gained this recognition because of its contributions in driving access to finance for individuals and Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises which are the largest employers of labour in the Nigerian economy.

The theme of the event was 'Growing Non-Oil Export Business in Nigeria: The Strategic Imperatives', which covered three plenary discussions, the non-oil export awards and exhibitions from Made in Nigeria, Small and Medium Enterprises.

According to the Managing Director/CEO, CRC Credit Bureau, Mr. 'Tunde Popoola, who was represented by Mrs. Peggy Chukwuma-Nwosu, Head of Business Development, at the event "CRC will continue to use our robust database of credit information and superior technology to champion the cause of access to finance for MSMEs which will help end our dependency on oil. At CRC, we believe that MSMEs are the engine of growth for any economy and they can only thrive with access to finance, which is made easier with access to credit information for both the lender and borrower.

CRC is one of the largest credit reporting agencies in Nigeria, with recorded credit data from commercial banks, on-bank institutions, utility companies and retailers thus improving the ability of credit providers and borrowers make informed lending and borrowing decisions.

Read the original article on This Day.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 This Day. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: This Day

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
South Africa Implements Travel Ban As Coronavirus Cases Rise
Passenger Dies on Flight to Nairobi From Qatar
Why Diamond Platnumz Called Off His Wedding
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Tanzanian Men Could Soon Be Forced to Pay Their Wives a 'Salary'
Trade is Key to Wealth Creation in Africa - Afreximbank's Oramah

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.