Nigeria: CRC Gets Recognition

The Policy Development Facility Phase II (PDFII), funded by the United Kingdom government, has recognised Nigeria's Credit Bureau Limited (CRC) for 'Outstanding Facilitation of Access to Finance' in the country.

Policy Development Facility Phase II (PDFII), funded with UK aid from the United Kingdom Government, is a flexible, rapid-response facility set up to support Champions of Change in implementing economic and social policies that lead to poverty reduction in Nigeria.

A statement by CRC said the recognition, which took place at the 'Non-Oil Export Conference & Awards' (NECA), held in Lagos, recently.

This comes after receiving the Best Credit Bureau, Nigeria 2020 in January, by Capital Finance International (CFI.co) a print journal and online resource reporting on business, economics and finance with its Headquarters in London, United Kingdom.

CRC Credit has gained this recognition because of its contributions in driving access to finance for individuals and Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises which are the largest employers of labour in the Nigerian economy.

The theme of the event was 'Growing Non-Oil Export Business in Nigeria: The Strategic Imperatives', which covered three plenary discussions, the non-oil export awards and exhibitions from Made in Nigeria, Small and Medium Enterprises.

According to the Managing Director/CEO, CRC Credit Bureau, Mr. 'Tunde Popoola, who was represented by Mrs. Peggy Chukwuma-Nwosu, Head of Business Development, at the event "CRC will continue to use our robust database of credit information and superior technology to champion the cause of access to finance for MSMEs which will help end our dependency on oil. At CRC, we believe that MSMEs are the engine of growth for any economy and they can only thrive with access to finance, which is made easier with access to credit information for both the lender and borrower.

CRC is one of the largest credit reporting agencies in Nigeria, with recorded credit data from commercial banks, on-bank institutions, utility companies and retailers thus improving the ability of credit providers and borrowers make informed lending and borrowing decisions.