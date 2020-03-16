South Africa: Firearms, Hijacked Vehicle and Liquor Seized During Weekend Operations

press release

During crime prevention operations that were conducted this weekend, police in the Khayelitsha and Nyanga Clusters focused on closing down unlicensed liquor outlets. Several litres of alcohol were seized and unlicensed liquor outlets were closed down. In Nyanga police arrested four people aged between 30 and 40 for operating as a shebeens without liquor licenses.

Meanwhile in the Khayelitsha cluster thousands of litres of alcohol were seized and two people arrested for operating without liquor licenses and the liquor outlets were closed. Khayelitsha police while patrolling they were stopped by the victim who told them he was pointed with a firearm, police followed up on information and saw the suspect. Upon searching him, police found an unlicensed firearm and arrested the suspect for possession of unlicensed firearm.

In an unrelated incident, Nyanga police arrested a 24-year-old suspect yesterday in Crossroads after he was found in possession of a vehicle which was hijacked after an armed robbery at a church in Philippi East Friday, 13 March 2020.

In Sweet Home Farms, Samora Machel police recovered an unlicensed firearm on Friday. The recovery was effected during an integrated special 72 hour tracing operation conducted by Lockdown forces and local police in Vlei Squatter Camp looking for suspects after four people were shot at, two fatally wounded and another two injured during a house robbery which occurred on Wednesday, 11 March at about 01:00 in Sweet Home Farms, Samora Machel. About ten houses were searched and in one of the house police arrested a suspect in possession of an illegal firearm but he is not linked to the murders at this stage.

Last night police in Milnerton cluster arrested a suspect in his twenties after he was found in possession of an unlicensed.

All suspects will appear in the various courts on Monday, 16 March 2020.