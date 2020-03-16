South Africa: Missing Child Found

press release

The kidnapped three-month-old baby, Tshegofatso Nyambiri from Mamelodi clinic was found.

It is alleged that the child was picked up by a couple next to Pretoria University, Mamelodi East at about 23:00. The child was found next to the dumping site and the robots.

The couple then took the child to Mamelodi East Police station, whereby the Police took him to Mamelodi West Police station where the case was reported. The parents were contacted and they positively identified the child. The Child Protection Unit was contacted and they took the child to Mamelodi hospital for a check-up. The child was found to be healthy and was given back to the parents.

The Police are still looking for the suspect and are calling for information about the suspect.

Anyone with information can contact the investigating officer Warrant Officer Mhlanga at 079 890 7955.