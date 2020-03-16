South Africa: Crusaders Hooker in Hot Water After Seeing Red

15 March 2020
News24Wire (Cape Town)

Crusaders hooker Hugh Roach will appear before a Sanzaar disciplinary panel after receiving a red card during their 49-14 Super Rugby win over the Sunwolves in Brisbane on Saturday.

The Australian-born player is alleged to have contravened Law 9.12 : A player must not physically abuse anyone. Physical abuse includes, but is not limited to: Striking with the elbow .

The case is to be considered in the first instance by the Sanzaar foul play review committee which will take place via teleconference at 09:00 (SA time) on Monday (16 March).

All Sanzaar disciplinary matters are in the first instance referred to the foul play review committee to provide the option of expediting the judicial process.

For a matter to be dispensed with at this hearing, the person appearing must plead guilty and accept the penalty offered by the foul play review committee.

- Sanzaar

Source: Sport24

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: News24Wire

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
South Africa Implements Travel Ban As Coronavirus Cases Rise
Passenger Dies on Flight to Nairobi From Qatar
Why Diamond Platnumz Called Off His Wedding
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Tanzanian Men Could Soon Be Forced to Pay Their Wives a 'Salary'
Trade is Key to Wealth Creation in Africa - Afreximbank's Oramah

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.