South Africa: Crusaders Hooker in Hot Water After Seeing Red

Crusaders hooker Hugh Roach will appear before a Sanzaar disciplinary panel after receiving a red card during their 49-14 Super Rugby win over the Sunwolves in Brisbane on Saturday.

The Australian-born player is alleged to have contravened Law 9.12 : A player must not physically abuse anyone. Physical abuse includes, but is not limited to: Striking with the elbow .

The case is to be considered in the first instance by the Sanzaar foul play review committee which will take place via teleconference at 09:00 (SA time) on Monday (16 March).

All Sanzaar disciplinary matters are in the first instance referred to the foul play review committee to provide the option of expediting the judicial process.

For a matter to be dispensed with at this hearing, the person appearing must plead guilty and accept the penalty offered by the foul play review committee.

- Sanzaar

Source: Sport24