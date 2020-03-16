Zimbabwe: Equip Doctors to Be On High Alert for Coronavirus - Chamisa

16 March 2020
New Zimbabwe (London)
By Leopold Munhende

Opposition MDC president, Nelson Chamisa has called on the government to equip doctors to be on high alert for any coronavirus outbreak if it is serious in fighting the pandemic.

In a video posted on his social media platforms at the weekend, Chamisa said Zimbabwe's health institutions are not capable of handling a full blown coronavirus.

As a result, there was need to invest in training health personnel and taking preventive measures.

"We have a very fragile health system. We need to make sure we appeal to our health professionals to all be ready mentally, psychologically but also materially by as government doing something to make sure they are in a situation where they are not vulnerable.

"Otherwise we will end up losing the doctors , all health professionals and once will lose them we lose our opportunity to fight this disease," said Chamisa.

