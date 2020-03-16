Nigeria: Lagos Explosion - Father, Mother, 2 Sons Die While Going to Church

16 March 2020
Vanguard (Lagos)
By David O Royal

A couple that was returning from church was also reportedly killed in the Lagos explosion.

Lakeview Hotel, behind the church, was equally destroyed, among other properties.

The Lagos State Fire servicemen who first responded to the distress call, dispelled rumour of pipeline explosion, saying it was not connected with pipeline but buildings on Fire at Ado Soba, Abule Ado.

One of the victims, Ramat Bello, who had been rendered homeless, said: "I thank God that I am still alive. I sustained these (pointing to the spot) injuries during the explosion. I was inside my apartment preparing to go for family meeting when the entire building began to vibrate.

"The window glasses were flying everywhere. It was broken glasses that tore my legs. I was rushed to the hospital, while my neighbours helped park my properties.

"I don't have anywhere to go to. My rent is yet to expire before the incident. I am praying that the fire subsides so I can go inside and check if I can still sleep there for a couple of days before I can get a new place. These are my properties outside."

Another victim, Mr. Johnathan, narrated his ordeal: "I was in the church when the incident happened. Right now, I am moving my family and my belongings to the church. This is a burden on my side because this is unplanned expenses.

"As you can see, there are pipelines around this area, more effort needs to be put in by the government in terms of enforcement. People should also be prevented from buildings close to petroleum pipelines."

Oluchi, another victim who lives on Chosen Street, recounted her experience: "Right now, I am going to a friend's place in Coker, tomorrow I will come back and see if I can scavenge anything from my apartment as my electronics were burnt. The explosion removed the roof of my apartment, broke the windows."

