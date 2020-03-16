Liberia: Major Trade Conference in Liberia Postponed Due to Coronavirus

Monrovia — The UK-Liberia Trade Conference scheduled to take place in Monrovia from April 1-4, 2020 has been delayed due to the global Coronavirus outbreak.

The conference was organized by the British Embassy in Monrovia and the Liberian Embassy in the United Kingdom along with Developing Markets Associates and other partners.

"The postponement of this event is informed by a series of travel advisories and precautionary notices across the globe. This was triggered by the ongoing global health dilemma instigated by the coronal virus or COVID-19 outbreak," the Liberian Embassy in the UK stated in a press release.

The conference has been rescheduled to June 2-4, 2020 in Monrovia.

The trade and investment event targets investors and showcase opportunities in Liberia to survey the country's economy and identify ownership of enterprises to invest in the growing market economy.

Supported by both the Liberian and UK Governments, the High-Level Trade and Investment Mission would enable invited guests to learn more from government, industry and key actors in the region. Participants will have exposure to a wide-ranging program that will focus on infrastructure, the energy sector, tourism and agriculture, a dispatch from the Liberian Embassy in the UK said.

This trade mission would also be accessing investment opportunities for British companies and individuals in the fisheries, forestry, tourism and oil exploration sectors in Liberia.

Major attractions being offered to would-be investors at this Trade and Investment Mission include opportunities to develop Liberia's ecotourism potentials including maritime resources, unexplored beaches, UNESCO Heritage sites, nature reserves of plants and animal species and exploring the great ethnic, cultural and linguistic diversity.

The UK Export and Finance (UKEF) firm, which is a credit agency of the British Government, is poised to offer direct loans and full guarantees to companies and individuals interested in doing business in Liberia. "We have 50 million Euros risk appetite for business in Liberia - private sector buyers only," the UKEF says.

