Sierra Leone: Mercury International to Construct Girls' Secondary School in Port Loko

The Chief Executive Officer of Mercury International Betting Company, Martin Michael, has officially signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Architect and Consultant Idea Limited for the construction of Mercury funded government girls' secondary school in Port Loko.

The signing ceremony took place at the Mercury public relations office on Bathurst Street in Freetown, in the midst of journalists across the country.

Speaking to the press, Martin Michael said Mercury has signed an MOU with the Government of Sierra Leone through the Ministry of Basic and Senior Education since 2019 for the construction of 90 classrooms, or schools equivalent to 90 classrooms, but that the project did not materialised because of certain circumstances.

He stated that the appointment of Dr. Moinina David Sengeh, coupled with dedication and hard work has given them a smooth way to fulfilling their promise, adding that the project would be completed towards September 2020.

"Port Loko was chosen as the first recipient of our pledge to fulfil the promise President Bio made to the people of Port Loko that he will construct a girl school. And I want to assure the general public that by September this year, the school will be available to the people of Port Loko and its environ," he assured.

He continued that the total cost of the project will be Le5 billion, and that it will be a modern school with up- to-date facilities, adding that it will also serve as a facelift to the location it will occupy.

He concluded saying that as long as Mercury continues to operate in Sierra Leone, it will always impact the lives of ordinary people as part of its corporate social responsibilities.