Sierra Leone: Mercury International to Construct Girls' Secondary School in Port Loko

12 March 2020
Concord Times (Freetown)
By Frederick V. Kanneh

The Chief Executive Officer of Mercury International Betting Company, Martin Michael, has officially signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Architect and Consultant Idea Limited for the construction of Mercury funded government girls' secondary school in Port Loko.

The signing ceremony took place at the Mercury public relations office on Bathurst Street in Freetown, in the midst of journalists across the country.

Speaking to the press, Martin Michael said Mercury has signed an MOU with the Government of Sierra Leone through the Ministry of Basic and Senior Education since 2019 for the construction of 90 classrooms, or schools equivalent to 90 classrooms, but that the project did not materialised because of certain circumstances.

He stated that the appointment of Dr. Moinina David Sengeh, coupled with dedication and hard work has given them a smooth way to fulfilling their promise, adding that the project would be completed towards September 2020.

"Port Loko was chosen as the first recipient of our pledge to fulfil the promise President Bio made to the people of Port Loko that he will construct a girl school. And I want to assure the general public that by September this year, the school will be available to the people of Port Loko and its environ," he assured.

He continued that the total cost of the project will be Le5 billion, and that it will be a modern school with up- to-date facilities, adding that it will also serve as a facelift to the location it will occupy.

He concluded saying that as long as Mercury continues to operate in Sierra Leone, it will always impact the lives of ordinary people as part of its corporate social responsibilities.

Read the original article on Concord.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Concord Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Concord

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
51 Million Litres of Jet Fuel Vanish Into Thin Air in Kenya
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?
Nigeria Goes On Lockdown Over COVID-19
President Mutharika Sacks Malawi Army Chief
Zimbabwe VP Chiwenga's Custody Appeal Takes New Twist

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.