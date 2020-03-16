Sierra Leone: Wife Narrates How Husband Was Murdered

Mariama Jones, wife of Emmanuel Samuel Jones (deceased), who was allegedly murdered by his brother-in-law, Fadiru John Moiwo, on Thursday, testified before Magistrate Mark Ngegba of the Pademba Road Court No.2.

The witness told the court that she recognised the accused as her stepbrother and recalled that on the day of the incident, after coming from work around 7pm, she wanted to use the toilet, but it was unfortunately locked up by her stepmother.

She said based on that she went to one Amie and asked for the key to the said toilet, but the latter replied that the key was not in her possession.

She told the court that Amie advised her to damage the padlock, which she did.

She said after she had destroyed the padlock, elder brother to the accused (Mohamed Lamin Moiwo), came and locked the toilet again, but she promised to open and did open it in the presence of the accused.

She added that the deceased came out and told the accused's brother not to insult her, and thereafter an argument ensued.

"I later took my husband out of the compound and handed him over to one Mr. Mohamed. I was there when I saw the accused and his brother holding sticks. While Mr. Mohamed went into his house to collect his child, the accused came and stabbed my husband on his chest and his brother hit him on his back with stick. I tried to catch the accused, but he ran away," she explained.

Jones further told the court that after the stab she observed blood on her husband, while she later cried for help.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Sierra Leone Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

He said Mr. Mohamed came out and took the deceased to the Connaught Hospital, while she went to the Ekon Police Station and reported the matter.

The witness said after the report, they provided her with two police officers, who accompanied her to the hospital.

"As we arrived at the hospital I heard the doctor telling Mohamed that my husband is dead.We later took his remains to the Connaught Mortuary for post-mortem," she said.

She continues that on Tuesday, she sent on Benigo to witness the post-mortem that was conducted by Doctor Semeone Owizz Koroma and the death certificate was later handed over to her and she took it to the police.

She said since the day of the alleged incident, Mohamed Lamin Moiwo has been on the run.

The witness concluded that she later went to the Ekon Police Station and made statement.

Meanwhile, Magistrate Mark Ngegba remanded the accused at the Male Correctional Centre on Pademba Road in Freetown.

The accused was before the court on one count of murder contrary to the laws of Sierra Leone.

According to Assistant Superintendent of Police, Hawa Bah, the accused person on Monday 3rd February 2020, at Beckham School, Hill Top in Freetown, maliciously murdered Emmanuel Samuel Jones.

The matter was adjourned to Thursday 19th March.