Sierra Leone: Ebola Survivors Still Grapple With Health Complications, Poor Livelihood

Survivors of the dreaded Ebola diseases have in an exclusive interview with Concord Times raised concerns over their poor health status and livelihood, thus calling on government and other well-wishers to provide them with improved drugs that could address their health complications.

They told Concord Times that the free healthcare drugs cannot address their needs due to the complicated nature of their condition, adding that most of their colleagues have become blind, deaf and dumb, while others are suffering from joint pain, severe headache and impotency, especially for the men.

They urged the need to provide them with food items and other care-giving aids that would upkeep them healthily.

Survivors called on government through the Ministry of Health and Sanitation to pay more attention to their wellbeing and general welfare.

President of the Sierra Leone Association of Ebola Survivals (SLAES), Yusuf Kabba, cited healthcare as the most paramount constraint they are faced with, stating that 85% survivors are faced with health challenges, ranging from hearing impairment, joint pain, to blindness.

He said they have made several attempts to reach the health ministry in order to address their health challenges, but to no avail.

"We have some difficulties as to how we could have communications with the Ministry of Health and Sanitation. If the Ebola survivors are not in constant touch with the ministry of health, it will be very difficult for them (the ministry), to really understand the real pains survivors go through. The healthcare is really a big challenge for Ebola survivors because 85% of them are suffering from different health complications," he said.

On her part, Finance Officer of SLAES, Beatrice Quee, told Concord Times that since the free health drugs is not enough, survivors do purchase additional drugs at a very expensive cost in order to address their health complications.

She called on government and other humanitarian organizations to support their livelihood and capacity building, stating that most of her colleagues are greatly constrained in terms of accessing education.

"Since we have gone through the response stage and we are now in the recovery stage, we are looking forward to the Government of Sierra Leone to capacitate the Ebola survivors because most NGOs have folded-up and we have donor fatigue," she said.