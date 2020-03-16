Sierra Leone: 'State of Emergency On SGBV is Not Effective'

Founder and Executive Director, Purposeful Foundation, Chernor Bah

Founder and Executive Director of Purposeful Foundation, Chernor Bah, has on 11th March, described President Bio's declaration of state of Emergency on Sexual and Gender-Based Violence (SGBV) as the worst inconsequential emergency declared ever in the history of Sierra Leone.

Bah made the above observation during a Panel discussion organised by the Open Society Initiative for West Africa (OSIWA), at the Shangrila Entertainment and Conference Complex, Lumley Beach Road in Freetown, in commemoration of International Women's Day on the theme 'Examining Women's Rights: Reversing the Scourge of Sexual and Gender-Based Violence".

The civil society activist against SGBV continues that government effort since the declaration of the state of emergency has been a lip service, and encouraged the Government of Sierra Leone to enforce the state of emergency on SGBV in order to end the scourge of rape and other sexual offences.

"It has to go down in history that there is one thing we declared an emergency on and frankly treated less important. Sexual and Gender-Based Violence does not happen in a vacuum, it happens within the context of society and it is a symptom about the way we treat women and how we value women. Men including African men who rape and beat their wives, do not jump on women in New York City and rape them because they have a different sense of the powers and the different sense of how that power plays out because one will not get away with it. So, the way we have constructed this society, we talk about women, the jokes we share, the way the police act, the way the state act, all these play a pivotal role of how we end up treating female body and how society treat women," he said.

On her part, another panelist D/ASP Joan M.S Bull, Senior State Counsel, highlighted cases of SGBV recorded by Police Command Region in 2019,ranging from five hundred and ninety-seven (597) cases for child offences reported, eight thousand one hundred and ten (8110) cases for Domestic Violence, to a total of three thousand six hundred and seven (3607) cases reported for sexual offenses.

She said the Family Support Unit of the Sierra Leone Police has been organizing several trainings in order to handle report of victims of SGBV and also how to persecute SGBV related cases, adding that SGBV cases are private matters and should be handled with caution.

She said the Sierra Leone Police does not have forensic facilities in terms of examining SGBV cases.

"I have been a state prosecutor for over nine years and I can tell you that people do lie. For you to prosecute criminal matters, you have to prove beyond reasonable doubt because if there is any doubt existing on the mind of the judge, the judge will either use his discretion to give a lesser sentence, or the matter will be discharged. So, if we have the forensic facilities, that will be very fine," she said.

Program Coordinator, Rainbo Initiative, TsiTsi Muvunzi, who was also one of the panelists, said the Rainbo Centre provides free healthcare and psychosocial support for victims of SGBV, but that the Forensic Lab has been a challenge for the centre.

She therefore emphasised on the construction of a Forensic Lab, which she said could be used in cases of the nonverbal survivors such as children that have been raped between the ages of three to five years, and the deaf and dumb.

She added that court processes in handling matters of SGBV cases have been another challenge.

Muvunzi said the court might take a long time on SGBV cases and that it becomes very tedious for some survivors that stay far from headquarter towns. She further stated that most of the SGBV survivors are faced with logistical challenges in trying to access justice since they are far away from the district headquarter towns.

She continues that poverty has been preventing most of the SGBV victims from seeking redress in the court.

In her statement, Chairperson for LAWYERS,Fatmata Sorie,said the way the judiciary system is set up is traumatic for a lawyer to prosecute cases relating to juvenile victims of SGBV.

She said due to the community stigmatization, and the involvements and cordial relationships with the perpetrator, most of the adults refused to go to court as witness in order to authenticate and verify the stories of SGBV victims.

She observed that the level of poverty is so great that victims of SGBV find it very difficult to access the court system within the Western Area.

Sorie said witness protection system and the lack of sensitivity to the victims are also challenges in dealing with SGBV related matters.

"Another challenge is the witness protection system and the lack of sensitivity to the victim. When you go to the stations and units everybody knows that this is the victim that has been raped and domestically violated. So, there is no confidentiality with the people and the authorities they interfaced with because everybody knows your business and all you have to do is to run away from the court room. So, we should have a situation where if the victim is going to court, there should be a vehicle taking the victim to court where their identity will be protected. There are so many things we should do like obliterating the voice of the victims so that when I speak, you don't know that I am the one that is speaker," she said.