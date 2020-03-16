Cameroon: Coronavirus - U.S. Suspends Travel With 26 Countries

13 March 2020
Cameroon Tribune (Yaoundé)

The decision was made public on Wednesday, March 10, 2020, by President Donald Trump as part of measures to curb the spread of the virus.

United States President Donald Trump has announced the suspension of travel with 26 countries in Europe for 30 days to combat the coronavirus pandemic. The sweeping restrictions will not apply to the United Kingdom, US citizens and permanent residents. The decision which begins this Friday at midnight comes after the American President accused the European Union of not responding quickly enough to the "foreign virus". "We made a lifesaving move with early action on China," Trump said. "Now we must take the same action with Europe." President Trump said, the US would monitor the situation to determine if travel could be reopened earlier, while also directing agencies to provide unspecified financial relief "for workers who are ill, quarantined or caring for others due to coronavirus. He further said, the US will defer tax payments for some individuals and businesses for three months to lessen the impacts of the virus outbreak and Small Business Administration will also make low-interest loans available to businesses to help them weather the storm. The number of confirmed cases of the infection topped 1,000 in the US, with the State of New York the most hit. It should be noted that, President Trump's measures to contain the virus comes after the World Health Organization (WHO), declared the worldwide outbreak of the new coronavirus a pandemic, with more than 118,000 cases in 114 countries and 4,291 deaths. "We have called every day for countries to take urgent and aggressive action. We have rung the alarm bell loud and clear," WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said on Wednesday. In Europe leaders from European Union member countries are promising to do "whatever it takes" to tackle the coronavirus outbreak, which has continued to spread to other countries including Bolivia, Honduras and Turkey, while Indonesia, Bulgaria and Sweden recorded their first deaths. More than 66,000 people have recovered from the illness around the world, according to John Hopkins University.

Read the original article on Cameroon Tribune.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Cameroon Tribune. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Cameroon Tribune

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
South Africa Implements Travel Ban As Coronavirus Cases Rise
Passenger Dies on Flight to Nairobi From Qatar
Why Diamond Platnumz Called Off His Wedding
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Tanzanian Men Could Soon Be Forced to Pay Their Wives a 'Salary'
Trade is Key to Wealth Creation in Africa - Afreximbank's Oramah

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.