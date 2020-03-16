Cameroon: Coronavirus - U.S. Suspends Travel With 26 Countries

The decision was made public on Wednesday, March 10, 2020, by President Donald Trump as part of measures to curb the spread of the virus.

United States President Donald Trump has announced the suspension of travel with 26 countries in Europe for 30 days to combat the coronavirus pandemic. The sweeping restrictions will not apply to the United Kingdom, US citizens and permanent residents. The decision which begins this Friday at midnight comes after the American President accused the European Union of not responding quickly enough to the "foreign virus". "We made a lifesaving move with early action on China," Trump said. "Now we must take the same action with Europe." President Trump said, the US would monitor the situation to determine if travel could be reopened earlier, while also directing agencies to provide unspecified financial relief "for workers who are ill, quarantined or caring for others due to coronavirus. He further said, the US will defer tax payments for some individuals and businesses for three months to lessen the impacts of the virus outbreak and Small Business Administration will also make low-interest loans available to businesses to help them weather the storm. The number of confirmed cases of the infection topped 1,000 in the US, with the State of New York the most hit. It should be noted that, President Trump's measures to contain the virus comes after the World Health Organization (WHO), declared the worldwide outbreak of the new coronavirus a pandemic, with more than 118,000 cases in 114 countries and 4,291 deaths. "We have called every day for countries to take urgent and aggressive action. We have rung the alarm bell loud and clear," WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said on Wednesday. In Europe leaders from European Union member countries are promising to do "whatever it takes" to tackle the coronavirus outbreak, which has continued to spread to other countries including Bolivia, Honduras and Turkey, while Indonesia, Bulgaria and Sweden recorded their first deaths. More than 66,000 people have recovered from the illness around the world, according to John Hopkins University.