Cameroon: Fight Against Coronavirus - CEMAC Fine-Tunes Combat Strategies

Health Ministers came out yesterday with a road map to keep the virus at bay.

With the emergence of the coronavirus (COVID 19), CEMAC member countries have been taking measures to ensure that the disease does not spread. With the detection of two cases in Cameroon, there was need for a road map to ensure that the disease does not spread. Against this backdrop, health Ministers within the CEMAC region on March 12, 2020 held a meeting to come out with a road map to combat coronavirus. During the meeting in Douala the president of the CEMAC commission Prof. Daniel Ona Ondo called on member countries to reinforce surveillance and take every detail seriously. To him, the economic impact on the sub region will be huge as such all member countries should put hands on deck to combat the disease. Cameroon's Minister of Public Health, Dr Manaouda Malachie revealed that the two cases detected are stable and are being followed up. He said the Cameron government has put up a team working round the clock to ensure that all goes well. He called on Cameroonians to remain calm as the situation is other control. He added that suspected cases should be reported to 1510 and a team will get to where the patient is so as to avoid more infections. The Executive Secretary of the Coordination Organization for the Fight Against Endemics in the in Central Africa (OCEAC) Dr Manuel Obiang Ada said the road map put in place has a three-months (March to May) emergency plan. The meeting which took place under the auspices of the Coordination Organization for the fight Against Endemics in the Central Africa (OCEAC) saw member countries putting up a response plan to the coronavirus. A release that sanctioned the meeting revealed that the sum of FCFA 2.3 billion has been budgeted for the emergency plan. The release also urged member countries to step up surveillance, embark on more communication to sensitize the population and to re-enforce the capacity of medical personnel within member countries to combat the disease. Members also agree to mobilize more funds to keep coronavirus at bay.