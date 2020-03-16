Malawi: Wanderers Wrap Up Pre-Season Beating Mangochi United

Be Forward Wanderers wrapped up their pre-season preparations with a 3-0 win over Mangochi United ahead of league kick-off on Saturday, March 21.

Wanderers and Mangochi United in strength testing match

The Nomads, who played without a bulk of their first 11 players, who were with the Flames in Zambia looked sharp in the first half as Peter Wadabwa and Aubrey Maloya , in particular, showed they have the fitness and energy to rival Nyasa Big Bullets for the title.

Maloya, who was promoted from the Reserve Side produced an excellent opening goal for the Nomads in the first half with a brilliant run before shooting outside from the box.

Mangochi United responded with some fine touches but they could not find the back of the visitors net.

It was a game spectators enjoyed as both sides produced skill and pace despite the hot weather in Mangochi.

On recess time, it was 1-0 in favour of the visitors.

Come second half, even with a tight defence from the home side, couldn't stop Peter Wadabwa to score twice for the Nomads.

Be Forward Wanderers Coach, Bob Mpinganjira must be impressed with his side's display and will be confident of challenging for the title this season.

A Super League trophy will erase the memories of not clinching any trophy last season.

So far, the Nomads finished last in the Energem International Bonanza after losing to Chicken Inn from Zimbabwe, UD Songo from Mozambique and Nyasa Big Bullets.

The Nomads also lost 1-0 to Red Lions, but managed to beat Ntopwa United, Sable Farming and Mangochi United.