South Africa: Civil Society Watch, 16 - 22 March 2020

President Ramaphosa has spoken and declared a national state of disaster.

This will be the week in which everything changes - and everything stays the same. It will be a week in which the world as we know it comes to an end - and yet everything continues.

There will be more travel restrictions internationally, more great sporting events are likely to be cancelled (yesterday the Two Oceans Marathons was cancelled and I can't see the Comrades holding out much longer) and we will hear of rising infections and before long deaths.

Hopefully it will be a week in which civil society rallies to save lives and here we can do no better than repeat the words of the President:

This national emergency demands co-operation, collaboration and common action.

More than that, it requires solidarity, understanding and compassion.

Those who have resources, those who are healthy, need to assist those who are in need and who are vulnerable.

All the institutions of the state will be mobilised to lead this effort, but, if we...