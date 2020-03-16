Nigeria: Tinubu Condemns Explosion, Says Perpetrators Must Be Punished

Also commenting on the incident, the All Progressives Congress National Leader, Senator Bola Tinubu, condemned the explosion and commiserated with families and relations of those who lost their lives.

In a statement last night by his Media Office signed by Mr. Tunde Rahman, the APC national leader said all those who had a hand in the incident must be punished no matter how highly placed.

He said: "This tragedy should not have happened. Those who lost their lives in the unfortunate incident did not deserve to die so gruesomely.

"I strongly condemn this incident. I commiserate with families and relations of those who died. I also sympathise with those who lost their valued property.

"In their memories and in order to avert similar occurrence in future, the authorities must get to the root of this incident and curb incessant pipeline explosion in the area.

"All those who had a hand in this explosion, including those who acted in ways to put lives at risk and hard-earned possessions in jeopardy must be punished, no matter how highly-placed they may be."