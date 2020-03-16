Ghana: Clean Cooking Pilot Project Launched in Accra

13 March 2020
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By Agnes Opoku Sarpong

A Clean Cooking Pilot Project which seeks to identify sustainable models for enhancing the demand, strengthening supply and expanding access to clean cooking solution has been launched in Accra.

The project, which would kick-start in the Western Region, is being championed by the World Bank in partnership with the OCTP/ Sankofa partners (ENI Ghana, Vitol Upstream Ghana and Ghana National Petroleum Corporation).

In a speech read on behalf of the Country Director, World Bank, Juliet Pumpunin, Senior Energy Specialist, said the project was expected to benefit 13,000 people across 10 communities in the Ellembelle District of the Western Region.

She said the initiative would also help ensure a broader goal of Sustainable Development Goal 7 (SDG7), "'Universal Access to Modern Energy Service for All' is also achieved by 2030."

A speech read on behalf of Hajia Alima Mahama, Minister for Local Government and Rural Development said a recent survey indicated that more than 70 per cent of households in the country, largely women, depended on wood and charcoal fuels for cooking.

According to the minister, the health risk associated with inhaling the smoke of burning large quantity of wood and charcoal was incalculable therefore, the need to be addressed with utmost urgency.

"What is more threatening is that, about 90 per cent of this firewood is harvested directly from the forest woodlots, while the rest are from waste woods, the result of this include forest degradation and climate change," she said.

The minister said there was the need to hasten efforts towards developing more effective sustainable plans that would reduce the excessive use of wood and charcoal, in order to achieve the SDG7.

Hajia Mahama advised the organisers to work with the Ghana School Feeding Programme and make available to them the clean cookers and energy.

She said an intensive sensitisation programme should be instituted for beneficiaries and other stakeholders in the implementation of the project.

The minister called on the public to take advantage of the programme, touting the immense benefits of clean cooking and clean energy globally.

The Paramount Chief of Eastern-Nzema traditional area, Awulae Amihere Kpanyinli III, commended the organisers for the initiative, adding that it would improve the livelihood of the indigenes.

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Ghanaian Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Ghanaian Times

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
South Africa Implements Travel Ban As Coronavirus Cases Rise
Passenger Dies on Flight to Nairobi From Qatar
Why Diamond Platnumz Called Off His Wedding
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Tanzanian Men Could Soon Be Forced to Pay Their Wives a 'Salary'
Trade is Key to Wealth Creation in Africa - Afreximbank's Oramah

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.