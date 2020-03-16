Ghana: FA to Maintain Competition Schedules

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has announced that schedules for all competitions will be maintained in the face of worldwide challenges with sporting events over the coronavirus outbreak.

This, according to the FA, follows the assurance of Ghana President; Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo that government was taking steps to handle any adverse impacts the outbreak could have on the country.

A statement from the FA described the President's comments as 'very encouraging and assuring'.

It, therefore, urged stakeholders and the entire football fraternity that it was closely monitoring the evolvement of the Coronavirus around the world and particularly in Africa.

"As espoused by President of Ghana, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo on Wednesday, we each have a responsibility to ensure Ghana is safe. The President assured the country that Government is taking steps to handle any adverse impacts the outbreak could have on the country. This statement is very encouraging and assuring."

The FA assured that it will continue to liaise with government, the Ghana Health Service and the Ministry of Health and follow all national health protocols on the matter.

The GFA has also taken notice of the statement from the Confederation of African Football on the virus, the statement added.

"The GFA will continue to support government efforts by appealing to all participants of football, media and the general public to report suspected cases to nearby health centres and hospitals or call hotlines 0558439868/0509497700 for prompt action as directed by government."