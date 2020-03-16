Kenya: Coronavirus - Clean Shelf Supermarket Suspends Employee for Adjusting Sanitiser Prices

Clean Shelf supermarket has blamed one of its staff members for the adjustment of prices on the Tropikal hand sanitisers at their Ruaka Branch.

Panicky Kenyans rushed to supermarkets across the country and cleared sanitisers from the shelves as soon as the government announcement the first Coronavirus patient in the country on Friday.

"It has come to our attention that one of our staff members without consultation and irresponsibly severally adjusted the price of Tropikal hand sanitisers in our Ruaka Branch," the statement on their twitter handle read in part.

The supermarket termed it as an individual error and asked those who purchased the product at the hiked price to visit their Ruaka branch for a full refund.

The statement further indicated that disciplinary action has already been taken against the unnamed employee.

On Friday, Naivas Supermarket along Kenyatta Avenue had depleted its stock of sanitisers by 10 am and an attendant at the supermarket told Nairobi News that the situation was replicated in all their branches in the CBD.

At Tuskys supermarket, the situation was the same as attendants were tasked with delivering the disappointing news to customers seeking hand sanitisers.

Carrefour supermarket has limited its customers to purchasing only two bottles of hand sanitisers each.

Prices of commodities like mobile phones, clothing, kitchenware, furniture, machinery, optical and medical equipment that were being imported from China are expected to increase.

The virus has killed more than 80,000 people in China sparking a shutdown that has seen factories close across the Asian economic giant, hurting global supply chains in the country that fed Kenya with 20.2 percent of her exports.