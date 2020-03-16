Zimbabwe: MDC Agents Violently Chased From Polling Stations - Mafume

The MDC has claimed its polling agents were Saturday violently chased away by suspected Zanu PF vigilantes from four polling stations in Chimanimani where a local council by-election was being held.

"MDC polling agents were violently chased away by Zanu PF vigilantes at four polling stations in Chimanimani, exactly the same way it happened in the 2018 election," MDC elections secretary Jacob Mafume said in a statement after the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) had announced the results.

"That Zanu PF declares some places no go areas is unlawful and unacceptable in a modern society."

The MDC also lost in a ward by-election in Mangwe, Matabeleland South to Zanu PF with the main opposition party claiming that the mini-poll was marred irregularities.

"The call for political and electoral reforms is more significant now than before. The by-elections in Chimanimani and Mangwe both had irregularities, a skewed environment with the absence of remedies for all the MDC's calls for redress," said Mafume.

He accused ZEC of continuing to ignore electoral irregularities and said this may result in Zimbabweans rejecting the elective route and seek unconstitutional means for redress.

"We make this point to ZEC and all citizens that failure to provide a path to credible elections as a means of redress may result in Zimbabweans rejecting the electoral route and seeking unconstitutional means of redress.

"Electoral reforms are beneficial to everyone not just the MDC. Both elections in Chimanimani and Mangwe were also abused with abuse of State institutions for Zanu PF partisan gain. Food distribution was selective with aid only availed to those perceived to be supporters of Zanu PF, excluding the rest."