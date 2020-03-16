Gambia: Lt. Gen. Kinteh Sacked

The Gambian President Adama Barrow and commander-in-chief of The Gambia Armed Forces (GAF) has sacked the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), Lt. Gen. Masanneh N. Kinteh. The sacking took effect on 5 March 2020.

He has been replaced by deputy Chief of Defence Staff, Maj. Gen. Yakuba A. Drammeh.

Lt. Gen. Masanneh Kinteh was reappointed CDS in 2017 after a change of government. He had previously served in the same position under Yahya Jammeh, former Gambian leader before being deployed for foreign mission.

"The public is hereby informed that His Excellency, Adama Barrow, President of the Republic of The Gambia and Commander in Chief of The Gambia Armed Forces, acting under the powers conferred on him under Section 190, sub-section (3) of the 1997 Constitution of the Republic of The Gambia, has decided to relieve Lieutenant General Masanneh N. Kinteh of his duties as the Chief of Defence Staff of The Gambia Armed Forces, effective 5th March 2020," a missive from State House said stated.

The President, the released added, also seized the opportunity to thank General Kinteh for his service to the nation.