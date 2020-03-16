Gambia: Basic Education Ministry Suspends Subvention to CES Over 700 Teachers' Salary Reduction

13 March 2020
The Point (Banjul)

The Ministry of Basic and Secondary Education has expressed its "profound dismay and concern" about the current situation that led to the sit down strike of 700 teachers at the Catholic Education Secretariat (CES).

The ministry further announced it has taken a decision to suspend payment of subvention to the Catholic Education Secretariat effective 1 April, 2020 until this issue is adequately addressed.

"We strongly condemn the decision by the Catholic Education Secretariat for systematically using the deductions from the salaries of the teachers for other purposes without their prior approval. The Ministry totally frowns upon such behaviour and under no circumstance can this action be justified," a statement from the ministry stated.

"It is important to note that the Ministry subvents over hundred institutions and all subventions are paid at the same time. It is therefore interesting that out of all these institutions only the Catholic Education Secretariat under the pretext of delay in payment of subvention would use the salaries of their teachers for other purposes."

"In this regard, the Ministry wishes to inform the concerned teachers as well as the general public that it will do everything possible for the affected teachers to get their claims' in the soonest time possible."

"All are informed that this matter is currently being investigated and the facts surrounding the issue will be established in due course and those responsible for this mishap will face the consequences."

"As part of measures to address the ongoing problem, the Ministry has taken a decision to suspend payment of subvention to the Catholic Education Secretariat effective 1st April, 2020 until this issue is adequately addressed. Meanwhile, the March subvention will be processed by the Gambia Teachers Union Cooperative Credit Union GTUCCU) and paid into the appropriate accounts."

"Whilst we assure the affected teachers of Ministry's resolve to refund them adequately, we wish to appeal that they resume classes by Monday 16th March, 2020 to avoid further loss in contact hours."

"We look forward to your usual understanding."

