Gambia: BAC Commits to Greater Banjul 2040 Shared Vision Declaration

13 March 2020
The Point (Banjul)

Brikma Area Council Chairman Sheriff Sonko on Thursday outlined the commitment of his Council to the Greater Banjul Urban Vision 2040 as enshrined in a joint vision declaration.

Mr. Sonko made this remark at the end of a two-day gathering involving wider stakeholders drawn from area councils, women and youth groups within the Greater Banjul Area at the National Nutrition Agency (NaNA).

He also indicated the need for the civil society to take a lead role in delivering a smart metropolitan city for the Greater Banjul Area.

The shared vision declaration is aimed at building a compact, low carbon, climate resilient and a culturally vibrant polycentric metropolitan city.

The strategies to deliver this urban vision include evidence-based and participatory Greater Banjul 2040 Urban Plan with 5-year investment, enhanced inter-municipal coordination, resources and capacity to plan, implement, manage and monitor sustainable urban development amongst others.

