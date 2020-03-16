Gambia: Senegalese Infected With Coronavirus

13 March 2020
The Point (Banjul)

The Senegalese Ministry of Health on Wednesday announced that a Senegalese national residing in Italy has tested positive with coronavirus.

He arrived in the country on 6 March 2020 from Italy and headed to Touba, Senegal.

The purpose of his visit to his native country was to attend a religious programme widely called Magal of Pokharane designed to pay tribute to the mother of Serign Touba. Thousands of people also attended the ceremony.

Senegal has now registered 10 cases, two cured and eight currently hospitalised for treatment.

Previously, a French and English, who had the virus and admitted at Fann Hospital in Dakar have been cured and are now discharged.

There are 132 coronavirus cases registered in 12 African countries, health authorities said.

