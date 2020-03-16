Gambia: Bonto Lifts Kombo East District Inter-Village League Trophy

Bonto has been crowned champions of Kombo East District inter-village league competition following their 6-5 penalty shootout win over Bosori United.

Both teams had clear cut chances to score goals against each other but could not make best use of their opportunities thus the game ended goalless.

As winner, Bonto received a trophy, cash prize of D30,000 and a set of jersey, while Bosori United were awarded a cash prize of D20,000 with a set of jerseys as runners up.

The final was the 13 edition of the Kombo East District league tournament, since its inception in 2006.

Sheriff Conteh head coach of Bosori United said the astonished defeat was not pleasing at all because they put a lot of efforts preparing for the encounter.

He also expressed disappointment with their fans for not really supporting the team during the final.

Lamin Jammeh, head coach of Bonto FC said although they missed most of their chances against their opponent, they were pleased to win the post-match penalty shootouts.