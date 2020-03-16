Gambia: Elite United Signs Coach Majorr Saine, Alagie Sarr As Technical Adviser

Elite United, formerly Sporting Real, Wednesday unveiled Majorr Saine as the club's new head coach, while Alagie Sarr was appointed as the technical adviser.

The former Real de Banjul coach, who signed the contract until the end of the season with an option to extend, will replace Saihou Manjang alias Mourinho who was relieved of his position as the club coach this week following a poor run of form in the GFF 1st Division League.

Saihou Manjang who guided Elite United to the First Division League this season after finishing 2nd position in the Second Division last season, is now redeployed to the role of a recruitment manager.

In another development, former B.K. Milan head coach Alagie Sarr is also appointed as the club's (Elite United) technical adviser.

Coach Sarr was also sacked by Bakau-based team B.K. Milan after a poor run of results earlier this season.