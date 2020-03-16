Gambia: GWDC Applauds Police ACU for Arresting Alleged Killer Buba Drammeh

13 March 2020
The Point (Banjul)
By Lamin Darboe

Gunjur Ward Development Committee (GWDC) has applauded the Police Anti-Crime Unit (ACU) for arresting Buba Drammeh, the man who is alleged to have killed Buba Jammeh on March 11, 2019 during the Berending and Gunjur land dispute.

Mr. Drammeh was arrested last month during Berending's annual cultural festival by members of ACU after spending one year in self-imposed exile.

The Committee under councilor Momodou Charreh Jibba said arresting Mr. Drammeh, who the police declared wanted after the alleged killing of Buba Jammeh was an excellent move to bring him to justice. Mr Jammeh was an employee of Brikama Area Council under its police department.

The committee said they thank Almighty Allah for answering their prayers as Buba Drammeh has been arrested and is currently in custody.

The committee also appealed to governor of West Coast Region to try and address land disputes in the area, saying that land disputes should not be neglected.

The situation leading to the death of Buba Jammeh is yet to be resolved while his alleged murder still remains a time bomb for the town, the Committee said.

